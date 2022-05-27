Tata Motors Files 125 Patents In Last Financial Year

Tata introduced that it had filed its highest variety of patents ever in a monetary yr

Tata Motors on Friday introduced that it had filed 125 patents within the final monetary yr, the best within the firm’s historical past. The firm mentioned that the patents filed lined a various vary of “innovations & developments” in fields together with typical and various powertrains, automobile security, related automobile tech and extra.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors mentioned, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”

The firm additionally introduced that it had acquired a grant of 56 patents throughout the identical interval.

Tata iterated that it had a wealthy historical past of pioneering know-how and engineering options and was persistently investing in new applied sciences which had performed a job within the firm providing a number of “innovations” over time in its vehicles. “These innovations are cherished by the customers leading to improved market shares and have since become industry benchmarks,” the corporate mentioned in a press release.

While the corporate didn’t go into the “innovations” it actually had a powerful exhibiting within the final monetary yr. The firm recorded its highest-ever annual passenger automobile gross sales in FY 2022 posting a development of 67 per cent over the earlier monetary yr. The robust efficiency has carried over into the present monetary yr as nicely with the corporate promoting over 40,000 passenger automobiles in April 2022.

The firm has in recent times additionally had a notable shift in direction of electrical mobility with developments in each the passenger automobile and industrial automobile area. The firm not too long ago unveiled the all-electric Tata Ace EV, launched the lengthy vary Nexon EV Max together with revealing two ideas previewing future fashions and the next-generation of its Ziptron EV powertrain.

