Tata Motors gets order for 1,300 commercial vehicles from VRL Logistics

Tata Motors’ business and passenger autos are marketed in nations in Africa, the Middle East, South and South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and different CIS nations.

Tata Motors on Thursday introduced that it has bagged an order for 1,300 business autos from VRL Logistics, comprising medium and heavy fashions in addition to intermediate and lightweight business automobile vary, fitted to logistics operations of the latter.

The logistics agency chosen these autos on the premise of their drivability, excessive gasoline effectivity and low whole price of possession, which can allow VRL Logistics to extend its fleet effectivity. “We endeavour to engineer our autos to supply the bottom whole price of possession and our widest service community will guarantee best-in-the-industry service assist in all corners of the nation,” mentioned Rajesh Kaul, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle Business Unit Vice President – Sales & Marketing.

(Also learn | Tata Motors says 20% rise in battery cell cost leading to short-term pressure)

The automaker famous that its business autos have been designed and engineered on the ‘Power of 6’ philosophy with an purpose to ship driveability, whole price of operations, consolation and comfort, in addition to connectivity. Additionally, Tata Motors additionally affords its flagship initiative, Sampoorna Seva, which is a bouquet of service choices together with restore time assurance, breakdown help, insurance coverage and unintended restore time, prolonged guarantee, and different add-on providers for automobile upkeep and maintenance.

Tata Motors’ business and passenger autos are marketed in nations in Africa, the Middle East, South and South East Asia, Australia, South America, Russia and different CIS nations. The firm has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia, supported by a world community of 103 subsidiaries, 9 affiliate corporations, 4 joint ventures and two joint operations as on March 31, 2021.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: