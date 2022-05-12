Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of ₹992.05 crore in Q4

On a standalone foundation, Tata Motors reported a web revenue of ₹413.35 crore within the interval below assessment as towards a web revenue of ₹1,645.68 crore within the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Tata Motors on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated web loss to ₹992.05 crore within the fourth quarter ended March 2022. In the identical interval final fiscal, the corporate had posted a consolidated web lack of ₹7,585.34 crore. The firm’s complete consolidated income from operations stood at ₹78,439.06 crore within the fourth quarter as towards ₹88,627.90 crore within the year-ago interval.

On a standalone foundation, Tata Motors reported a web revenue of ₹413.35 crore within the interval below assessment as towards a web revenue of ₹1,645.68 crore within the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The firm’s standalone complete income from operations stood at ₹17,338.27 crore within the fourth quarter as in comparison with ₹13,480.42 crore within the corresponding interval a yr earlier.

(Also learn | What was the inspiration behind Tata Nano? Ratan Tata reveals)

For the month of April, Tata Motors introduced that it offered 41,587 vehicles within the home market, registering a 66 per cent YoY development as in comparison with the identical month a yr in the past, when it recorded 25,095 models.

The auto producer’s inside combustion engine-powered passenger automobiles recorded 60 per cent development at 39,265 models final month as in comparison with 24,514 models recorded in April of 2021. In the electrical car section, the auto main registered a whopping 300 per cent development with gross sales of two,322 models final month as in comparison with solely 581 models offered in the identical month a yr in the past.

Tata Motors sells a variety of passenger automobiles throughout totally different segments like hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and so forth. The automaker sells vehicles with each inside combustion engines and with electrical powertrains as effectively. While within the inside combustion engine-powered car section, the Tiago, and Nexon are a number of the standard fashions, within the electrical car class as effectively, Nexon is the bestselling automotive in India.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: