Tata Motors Showcases 9 M&HCVs At Excon 2022

Tata Motors showcased its high-performance vans at Southeast Asia’s greatest building gear exhibition, Excon 2022, underneath the ‘Striding Towards Nation Building’ theme. Built for growing productiveness and profitability for fleet-owners, the product portfolio of Tata Motors options mobility options throughout numerous operations, together with 9 M&HCVs (Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles), in addition to the Tata Yodha pick-up and the Tata Ace HT+. Tata says the BS6 vary of M&HCVs has greater than 1.50 lakh clients and lined over 200 million km.

Tata Motors showcased M&HCVs throughout three categories- Surface Tippers zone, Mining and Quarry Zone, and Ready Mix Concrete Zone. These autos are listed under:

Surface Tippers zone Mining and Quarry Zone Ready Mix Concrete Zone

Signa 4825.TK Prima 3530.Ok Prima 3530.Ok REPTO

Signa 3525.TK Prima 2830.Ok with ATD (Articulated Tail Door) Prima 2830.Ok REPTO

Prima 2825.Ok NA Signa 2825.Ok REPTO

Signa 5530.S NA NA







V Seethapathi, VP, M&HCV Product Line, Tata Motors stated, “We are delighted to showcase Tata Motors’ finest and widest commercial vehicle range at a prestigious event like EXCON 2022. With India being on a fast growth trajectory in construction and infrastructure sectors, Tata Motors strives to deliver tomorrow’s needs, today. As a mobility solutions provider, these vehicles deliver state-of-the-art technology, offering maximum uptime and higher profitability with the optimal cost of ownership for fleet owners.”

Tata Motors has the widest product portfolio, constructed to make sure excessive productiveness and low whole price of possession. The autos are developed with enhanced expertise, which boosts efficiency whereas guaranteeing security, additional strengthened by value-added companies by way of the car life cycle. Additionally, Tata Motors’ M&HCV vary comes with the usual fitment of Fleet Edge digital resolution for optimum fleet administration.

The firm additionally affords Sampoorna Seva, a service together with Fleet Management Solutions, On-site assist, Breakdown Assistance, Insurance, and Accidental Repair, Extended Warranty, and different add-on companies for car upkeep and life cycle administration.

