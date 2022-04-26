Tata Motors to provide 5,000 XPRES-T electric sedans to Lithium Urban

Tata Motors has partnered with EV-based city transportation service supplier Lithium Urban Technologies to deploy 5,000 XPRES-T electrical sedans throughout the nation, for the aim of worker transportation. The carmaker will start deliveries of the electrical automobiles in phases and can full the deployment by subsequent yr. Tata Motors had launched the ‘XPRES’ model in July 2021, solely for fleet prospects.

The order of 5,000 Tata electrical sedans from Lithium Urban Technologies is a giant step within the route of sustainable mobility. “This MoU is big leap towards faster adoption of EVs in the shared mobility space and we are delighted to take forward our long-term partnership with Lithium Urban Technologies, who are on the path to provide mobility solutions with a focus on sustainability and supporting India’s e-mobility mission,” mentioned Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra.

The Tata XPRES-T electrical sedan comes with two vary choices – 213 km and 165 km. These are ARAI licensed vary figures beneath take a look at situations. The electrical sedan comes with a excessive vitality density battery of 21.5 kWh and 16.5 kWh, and might be charged from 0-80 per cent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes, respectively, utilizing quick charging. The electrical automobile may also be usually charged from any 15 A plug level.

The automobile comes with zero tail-pipe emission, single pace automated transmission, twin airbags, ABS with EBD as normal throughout variants. The mixture of optimum battery dimension and captive quick charging resolution make for low value of possession along with security and passenger consolation. Thus, making the Tata XPRES-T a complete and engaging proposition for fleet homeowners and operators.

