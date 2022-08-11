Tata Punch becomes fastest SUV to hit one lakh sales milestone in India

Tata Motors on Thursday rolled out the 1,00,000th unit of Punch compact SUV from its manufacturing facility in Pune, making it the quickest SUV within the nation to realize this milestone inside a span of simply 10 months of its launch. The achievement has been made doable as a result of strong demand by prospects for the SUV that comes with five-star Global NCAP security ranking.

Since its launch in October final yr, Punch has persistently been part of prime 10 highest-selling vehicles within the nation. The SUV witnessed its highest-ever gross sales in July this yr at 11,007 models. “(Punch) is without doubt one of the highest promoting SUV from our ‘New Forever’ portfolio. This achievement speaks extremely of the robust response from prospects,” mentioned Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The SUV is obtainable in 4 broad variants, which Tata calls its ‘Personas’, particularly, Pure, Adventure Persona, Accomplished and Creative. It is obtainable in eight colors in addition to in some dual-tone choices completely for top-end Creative trim. The compact SUV rivals the likes of Mahindra KUV100, Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Citroen C3 within the micro SUV section.

It comes with options similar to a seven-inch touchscreen system, digital instrument cluster, automated headlights, linked automotive tech, auto AC, and cruise management. It sports activities projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED back lights, rain-sensing wipers, auto-fold ORVMs, and rides on 16-inch diamond-cut alloys.

Other function highlights within the Tata Punch embody iRA linked automotive know-how with over 25 options, making it a whole package deal for patrons. Under the hood, the compact SUV sources energy from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that produces 86 PS of energy and 113 Nm of torque. The SUV delivers a gas effectivity of 18.82 kmpl in handbook and 18.97 kmpl in AMT.

