Tata Punch: Top 5 Highlights

The Tata Punch marked the entry of the home-grown automaker within the micro-SUV section, and the automobile has been effectively acquired. In the final 4 months for the reason that launch of the Punch, Tata Motors has offered over 32,500 models of the automobile, with a median of over 8,000 models a month. We have already pushed the entry-level SUV and informed you all about it in our evaluation, which you’ll find on the carandbike web site. And listed below are 5 key highlights of the Tata Punch

Also Read: Tata Punch Micro SUV Review

1. The Tata Punch will get a daring, strong design with muscular styling with beefy exterior cladding. It options – projector headlights, LED DRLs, dual-tone 16-inch alloys and LED taillights, and in addition get dual-tone color choices with the top-end trim.

2. The Punch presents a variety of sensible options like – a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an element digital instrument cluster, auto local weather management, and a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel. You additionally get Tata’s iRA related automobile tech as an possibility.

3. The Punch is available in 4 trims/personas – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, and Tata presents non-compulsory Custom Packs for all 4 variants – Rhythm, Dazzle and iRA. The non-compulsory pack are priced between ₹ 30,000 and ₹ 45,000 and for the premium, you add a bunch of options from the higher-spec variants decrease and mid-spec trims. So, you needn’t improve to a better spec variant only for sure options just like the – 7-inch show, 16-inch alloys, DRLs, or rear digital camera.

Also Read: Tata Punch Crash Tested; Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

4. The Tata Punch has acquired a 5-star security ranking from the Global New Car Assessment Programme or Global NCAP, which makes it one of many most secure automobiles in India. It additionally holds a 4-star security ranking for youngster occupant safety.

0 Comments

5. With costs beginning at ₹ 5.65 lakh for the guide, and ₹ 7.10 lakh for the AMT, the Punch is sort of aggressively priced. At this value, the Punch undercut the Maruti Suzuki Swift, its closest rival by ₹ 25,000. The guide variant of the Punch tops out at ₹ 8.69 lakh, whereas costs for the AMT variant reaches as much as ₹ 9.29 lakh. (All costs ex-showroom, Delhi).

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.