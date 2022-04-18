Tata Steel To Consider Stock Split Proposal On May 3

Tata Steel can even announce outcomes for the quarter ended March 31.

New Delhi:

The board of Tata Steel Ltd will on May 3 think about a proposal to separate the inventory and in addition suggest a dividend, the Indian metal maker mentioned in an announcement on Sunday.

Without specifying the ratio of the inventory break up, it mentioned the assembly on May 3 would think about a sub-division of the shares with a nominal worth of Rs 10 every.

The break up could be topic to regulatory and statutory approvals.

On May 3, the corporate can even announce outcomes for the quarter ended March 31, the corporate mentioned.

Tata Steel closed at Rs 1,319.5 a share on Wednesday. Indian fairness markets have been closed on Thursday and Friday.