Tata Tigor EV Launched In Nepal

Tata has launched the Tigor EV in Nepal with costs starting from NPR 29.99 lakh to NPR 32.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Converted to Indian rupees this locations the Tigor EV within the vary of ₹ 18.76 lakh to Rs 20.64 lakh. In comparability costs for the Tigor EV in India begin at Rs 12.24 lakh and prime out at Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor EV is Tata’s second all-electric automotive to go on sale within the Nepalese market following the launch of the Nexon EV in mid-2021.

The battery pack and electrical motor include an 8 12 months and 1,60,000 km guarantee.

Commenting on the event, Mayank Baldi – Head PVIB, Tata Motors, stated, “The Nepal market has been a strong propagator of EVs, which has indeed inspired us to widen our offerings here. We are ecstatic to launch the Tigor EV today, powered by the capable Ziptron Technology.”

As with the automotive for the Indian market, Tigor EV for Nepal is powered by an electrical motor drawing energy from a 26kWh IP 67-rated battery pack. The motor places out 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque with Tata claiming an ARAI licensed vary of 306 km. As with the Indian market, the Tigor EV in Nepal is on the market in three variants- XE, XM and XZ+ – with the totally loaded mannequin accessible with an optionally available dual-tone end.

Tata’s line-up of vehicles in Nepal now covers the carmaker’s total India portfolio with fashions starting from the Tiago to the Safari on sale within the nation

