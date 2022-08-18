Tata Tigor sedan gets new dual tone colour option in black and white

This is the second twin tone exterior shade possibility for Tata Tigor after the Magnetic Red with black roof possibility.

Tata Motors has launched a brand new twin tone scheme on the Tigor sedan with the Infinity Black roof for the Opal White exterior. This is the second twin tone exterior shade possibility for Tigor after the Magnetic Red with black roof possibility. Customers can e book the brand new Tata Tigor twin tone model beginning right this moment from the corporate official web site.

Apart from the 2 dual-tone shades, Tata Motors affords the Tigor sedan in three monotone color choices as effectively – Deep Red, Arizona Blue, and Daytona Grey. At current, Tata Tigor is priced within the vary of ₹6 lakh to ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The characteristic checklist on the brand new twin tone Tata Tigor stays the identical.

The sedan will get a seven-inch touchscreen system, push-button begin/cease, rain-sensing wipers, and auto-headlights whereas its security options embody twin airbags, ABS with EBD, and reversing digital camera. Under the hood, the sedan will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 86 PS of energy and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are carried out by an ordinary five-speed guide and an elective five-speed AMT gearboxes.

The sedan additionally comes with a CNG package possibility with five-speed guide transmission, churning out 73 PS of energy and 95 Nm of torque. Recently, Tata Motors launched a extra inexpensive iCNG variant of the Tigor sedan on the XM variant, decreasing its beginning worth by half a lakh rupees. and beginning at ₹7,39,900.

Till now, the Tigor iCNG was solely offered with the top-end XZ and XZ+ trim. The new XM trim makes the Tigor iCNG extra inexpensive than earlier than. The Tigor is the one sedan that’s out there in petrol, electrical and CNG choices. Tata Motors will provide the Tigor iCNG XM variant in 4 color choices. These are Deep Red, Opal White, Daytona Grey and Arizona Blue.

