Tata’s Takeover Of Air India: 5 Key Points
New Delhi:
Air India is again with the Tatas. The authorities formally handed over the airline to Tata group right now, almost 4 months after the salt-to-software conglomerate outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.
Here are 5 key factors on Tata’s takeover of Air India:
-
Tata’s successful bid for Air India was Rs 18,000 crore, greater by Rs 2,900 from the bid made by the opposite conglomerate.
-
Tata has paid Rs 2,700 crore in money and brought over debt of Rs 15,300 crore.
-
On August 31, 2021, Air India had a complete debt of Rs 61,562 crore. Of this, Rs 46,262 crore is being transferred to a particular goal car, or SPV. The stability debt has been cleared by Tata.
-
Of the overall authorities debt within the SPV, Rs 14,718 crore is being serviced with Air India’s non-core belongings together with buildings and land.
-
Tata won’t hold non-core belongings such because the Vasant Vihar housing colony and the Air India constructing in Delhi, and one other Air India constructing in Mumbai’s Nariman Point.