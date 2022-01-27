Latest News

Tata's Takeover Of Air India: 5 Key Points

Tata’s takeover of Air India is full now

New Delhi:
Air India is again with the Tatas. The authorities formally handed over the airline to Tata group right now, almost 4 months after the salt-to-software conglomerate outbid a consortium led by SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh.

Here are 5 key factors on Tata’s takeover of Air India:

  1. Tata’s successful bid for Air India was Rs 18,000 crore, greater by Rs 2,900 from the bid made by the opposite conglomerate.

  2. Tata has paid Rs 2,700 crore in money and brought over debt of Rs 15,300 crore.

  3. On August 31, 2021, Air India had a complete debt of Rs 61,562 crore. Of this, Rs 46,262 crore is being transferred to a particular goal car, or SPV. The stability debt has been cleared by Tata.

  4. Of the overall authorities debt within the SPV, Rs 14,718 crore is being serviced with Air India’s non-core belongings together with buildings and land.

  5. Tata won’t hold non-core belongings such because the Vasant Vihar housing colony and the Air India constructing in Delhi, and one other Air India constructing in Mumbai’s Nariman Point.



