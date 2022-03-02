Tatum Scores 33 To Help Celtics Push Past Hawks 107-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 33 factors, eight rebounds and 7 assists to assist the Boston Celtics rally within the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 on Tuesday night time.

Derrick White and Grant Williams every added 18 factors off the bench. Marcus Smart completed with 16 factors and 4 assists.

Boston has received 10 of its final 12 and three of 4 for the reason that All-Star break.

Trae Young had 31 factors and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks, who’ve misplaced two of three.

Atlanta led by as many as 17 factors within the first half earlier than that cushion evaporated in a 14-0 run by Boston to open the third quarter.

The Celtics stored their momentum going, outscoring the Hawks 31-13 within the interval to take a 82-78 edge within the fourth.

Boston’s lead grew to 102-88 with 3:11 to play within the recreation following back-to-back 3-pointers by Grant Williams.

The Celtics entered the sport at full energy for the primary time in weeks, however that modified within the first quarter when Jaylen Brown left with a proper ankle sprain after taking an ungainly fall throughout a drive into the lane.

He grabbed at his proper leg as he toppled to the bottom, however was capable of stroll to the locker room on his personal energy. He didn’t return.

The Hawks received their very own damage scare within the quarter when Smart was issued a Flagrant 1 technical after sliding into Young’s touchdown space on a 3-point try. Young suffered a left ankle sprain on the play, however was capable of shoot his free throws earlier than additionally heading to the locker room. He returned with 6:20 left within the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Shot 14 of 20 (70%) from the sector within the second quarter. … Weren’t whistled for his or her first foul till the 11:08 mark of the second quarter. … Closed the primary interval on a 17-5 run.

Celtics: White went 4 for 4 and scored 9 factors within the ultimate 3:55 of the third quarter. … Had 10 turnovers within the first half, resulting in 10 Atlanta factors.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Bulls on Thursday.

Celtics: Host Grizzlies on Thursday.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)