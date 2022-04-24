Tatum Scores 39, Celtics On Verge Of Sweeping Nets After 109-103 Win In Game 3

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are getting ready to a first-round sweep, placing the Nets in a 3-0 sequence gap with a 109-103 win in Brooklyn on Saturday night time.

Boston took a commanding lead within the sequence thanks to a different massive night time from Jayson Tatum, who scored 39 factors to go together with six assists, 5 rebounds and 6 steals. Jaylen Brown was additionally massive, including 23 level for the Celtics.

READ MORE: Red Sox No-Hit Through Nine Innings By Rays, Lose 3-2 In 10 Innings On Kiermaier Walkoff Homer

The Celtics’ suffocating protection as soon as once more made Kevin Durant a non-factor, with the Nets celebrity wanting unengaged for a lot of the sport. Durant took simply 11 pictures, hitting six of them for 16 factors. He appears like he needs no a part of the Celtics in the intervening time, exhibiting a couple of moments of frustration all through Saturday night time’s loss.

Kyrie Irving additionally had simply 16 factors for Brooklyn, capturing 6-for-17 from the ground. Bruce Brown was the Nets’ main scorer with 26 factors.

Celtics middle Robert Williams performed his first sport since tearing his meniscus on March 27, getting 16 minutes of motion off the bench. Williams had two factors, two rebounds, a block and an help in his temporary look.

The C’s will get their first probability at ending the Nets on Monday night time in New York. No staff has ever come again from a 3-0 gap within the NBA Playoffs.

Boston fell behind by seven firstly of the sport, however Tatum exploded for 12 factors within the opening body to flip the scoreboard. The Celtics led by six after the primary, and constructed on the result in begin the second as Durant obtained a relaxation on the bench. Three straight buckets by Payton Pritchard — together with a pleasant step-back three — ballooned Boston’s result in a dozen, 37-25, early within the second.

READ MORE: Andrew Farrell Becomes Second Player In Revolution History To Start 300 Games For Club

But Brooklyn rattled off a 13-4 run late within the second quarter and the Celtics led by simply three, 53-50, on the half. Irving had his fingerprints everywhere in the run regardless of scoring simply as soon as through the stretch, doling out three whereas arising with a steal.

The Celtics once more pulled forward within the third, going up by as many as 12 factors, however the Nets got here again as soon as once more. Patty Mills drew an offensive foul on Tatum after which canned a 3 to tug the Nets inside three, 75-72, with 1:15 within the quarter. Boston known as a timeout, and the Celtics promptly went on a 6-0 run to finish the body. Marcus Smart put in a simple two off a Jaylen Brown miss after which hit a deep two, earlier than Brown got here up with a dunk off a steal to finish the quarter for Boston. That run modified the momentum of the sport, with the Celtics main 81-72 heading into the fourth quarter.

After being held scoreless within the second quarter, Tatum scored 13 within the third for Boston. He continued his scorching streak into the fourth, draining a 3 after which getting a driving two and the foul as a part of an 8-0 Celtics run to go up 96-84. Brown was additionally massive within the fourth, scoring 9 factors within the body.

Tatum fed Al Horford for a nook three, after which made a pleasant driving hoop along with his left hand to place the Celtics up 101-88 with 3:51 left, basically sealing the win for Boston. Brooklyn made it attention-grabbing with back-to-back triples by Mills, and Bruce Brown made it a 105-100 sport with 22 seconds left by going 1-for-2 on the free throw line.

But Tatum knocked down two freebies, after which completed the Nets off by turning a steal right into a dunk. Tatum was 13-for-29 from the ground, including 9 factors on 10 free throws.

MORE NEWS: Robert Williams Returning To Celtics For Game 3 Vs. Nets

Now Boston is only one win away from advancing to the second spherical — and sending Brooklyn house for the offseason.