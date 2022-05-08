Tau stars as champions Ahly on course for CAF Champions League final | Sport

South African Percy Tau scored two objectives and created two as CAF Champions League title-holders Al Ahly of Egypt thumped 10-man Entente Setif of Algeria 4-0 on Saturday of their semi-final first leg.

Tau opened and accomplished the scoring in Cairo, whereas Taher Mohamed and Mohamed Sherif additionally netted as 10-time champions Ahly took benefit of Setif having Amir Karaoui despatched off when trailing 1-0 on 35 minutes.

If Ahly qualify for the ultimate after the return match in Algiers subsequent Saturday, they are going to seemingly face Wydad Casablanca in a repeat of the 2017 title decider gained by the Moroccan outfit.

In Angola, rival captains Tiago Azulao of Petro Luanda and Yahya Jabrane of Wydad scored for the guests, who took a major step in direction of reaching the ultimate by beating the shock qualifiers 3-1.

Seeking a file third consecutive Champions League title, Ahly had a aim appropriately dominated offside and rattled the woodwork twice earlier than Tau struck on half-hour on the Al Salam Stadium.

Mohamed crossed and Tau nodded previous goalkeeper Sofiane Khedairia, whose good saves had enabled Setif to shock Esperance of Tunisia within the quarter-finals final month.

A highly-charged north African showdown boiled over when Karaoui stamped on the foot of Hussein el Shahat and the referee modified an preliminary yellow card to crimson after viewing the foul on the VAR monitor.

Despite being deprived numerically, Setif ought to have levelled as half-time approached, however unmarked Hicham Belkaroui fluffed an opportunity on the far put up after a free-kick landed favourably for him.

Sub Sherif strikes

Ahly took command within the second half to attain at common intervals and change into solely the third membership after Nigerian membership Heartland and Zamalek of Egypt to win a semi-final first leg by 4 objectives.

An excellent Tau flip and cross allowed Mohamed to double the lead and substitute Sherif was on the pitch simply 4 minutes when he chipped the ball over Khedairia after being arrange by the South African.

Tau accomplished the scoring within the remaining minute of standard time, tapping a low Mohamed Hany cross into the web from shut vary.

Earlier, Brazilian Azulao scored an personal aim 16 minutes in a primary leg watched by a near-capacity crowd on the 50,000-seat Estadio 11 de Novembro.

After dominating first-half possession with out having a single shot on track, the hosts suffered a significant blow on 45 minutes when Jabrane doubled the lead with a fierce shot.

Petro have been foiled by the woodwork early within the second half earlier than Congo Brazzaville worldwide Guy Mbenza put 1992 and 2017 champions Wydad three objectives forward on 68 minutes.

Veteran Petro midfielder Job got here off the bench rather than Brazilian Gleison Moreira and claimed a comfort aim direct from a free-kick with 9 minutes remaining.

To progress, Petro must rating at the least three objectives within the second leg this Friday in Casablanca, the place they have been crushed 5-1 by Wydad in a bunch match final month.

And historical past is in opposition to Petro, as not one of the 9 golf equipment who beforehand misplaced at dwelling within the first leg of a Champions League semi-final managed to beat the combination deficit.

Petro will journey to Morocco with out Brazilian midfield enforcer William Soares, who was red-carded in added time after being cautioned twice.