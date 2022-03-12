Tavares Confident That Stellantis Can Catch Up With Tesla

The brand of Stellantis is seen on an organization’s constructing in Velizy-Villacoublay close to Paris

Stellantis ought to be capable to meet up with electrical automobile pioneer Tesla within the coming years, its chief govt Carlos Tavares stated on Friday, including that competitors would profit customers. Tavares additionally known as for higher funding in charging networks in Europe and the United States to encourage drivers to modify to electrical autos.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of PSA Group, attends the Tomorrow In Motion occasion on the eve of press day on the Paris Auto Show, in Paris



Photo Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“I am very confident, I am trying not to be arrogant, just confident of the fact that we are going to catch up in the next couple of years with Tesla and it’s going to be a very healthy competition,” Tavares informed reporters throughout a televised Q&A session with reporters organised by Mobility TV World. “Very good for the consumer by the way,” he added.

A brand of the electrical automobile maker Tesla is seen close to a procuring advanced in Beijing, China



Photo Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Keith Weir)

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.