Tavares Confident That Stellantis Can Catch Up With Tesla
Stellantis ought to be capable to meet up with electrical automobile pioneer Tesla within the coming years, its chief govt Carlos Tavares stated on Friday
The brand of Stellantis is seen on an organization’s constructing in Velizy-Villacoublay close to Paris
Stellantis ought to be capable to meet up with electrical automobile pioneer Tesla within the coming years, its chief govt Carlos Tavares stated on Friday, including that competitors would profit customers. Tavares additionally known as for higher funding in charging networks in Europe and the United States to encourage drivers to modify to electrical autos.
“I am very confident, I am trying not to be arrogant, just confident of the fact that we are going to catch up in the next couple of years with Tesla and it’s going to be a very healthy competition,” Tavares informed reporters throughout a televised Q&A session with reporters organised by Mobility TV World. “Very good for the consumer by the way,” he added.
