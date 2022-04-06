Victorian taxpayers foot the invoice for 2 politically motivated promoting campaigns that did not adjust to state legal guidelines, the state auditor has discovered.

The Victorian Auditor-General Office report, tabled in state parliament on Wednesday, says the state authorities’s Our Fair Share (OFS) and Victoria’s Big Build (VBB) campaigns have been both absolutely or partially politicised.

“In our opinion, the campaigns did not fully comply with the 2017 laws. Most OFS and a small number of VBB advertisements were political,” VAGO says.

It says some commercials may very well be seen to advertise the Victorian authorities and, particularly within the case of the Our Fair Share marketing campaign, criticise the Commonwealth authorities.

The OFS marketing campaign ran within the lead-up to the 2019 federal election and price $1.7 million, whereas VBB advertisements value $11.5 million from 2017/18 to 2020/21.

One print print advert for the OFS marketing campaign learn: “The Victorian government believes every student should be fully supported to succeed.”

“That’s why we’ve invested $10.8 billion into education for our growing state. But Canberra’s proposed funding deal means Victorian public schools could miss out on $500 million of federal funding every year.”

VAGO says authorities businesses concerned within the campaigns denied they’d breached the Public Administration Act 2004, which was amended in 2017 to make sure authorities promoting is within the public curiosity and never social gathering political.

“The conflicting interpretations show the laws are not sufficiently clear. This needs to be remedied,” its report learn.

“In addition, the agencies could not show, nor is it clear, that the campaigns were cost-effective.”

Premier Daniel Andrews stated he made no apology for standing up for Victoria when it wasn’t getting its fair proportion of federal funding.

“The auditor-general is entitled to their view. But the government believes we complied with all rules and acts and wouldn’t hesitate to run that campaign again,” he advised reporters.