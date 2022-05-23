Taxi and rideshare drivers rally outside City Hall to raise meter rates

NEW YORK — New York City taxi, Uber and Lyft drivers will rally for a increase Monday exterior City Hall.

Meanwhile inside, the TLC will maintain public hearings on driver bills and earnings.

The New York Taxi Workers Alliance desires the TLC to extend meter charges and cap bills. They need all drivers to have the ability to take house $25 per hour after bills.

The improve would imply your common trip would value $2 additional.

The final time the TLC raised the meter fee for yellow and inexperienced cabs was in 2012.