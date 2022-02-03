Taxi boss killed in drive-by shooting in KwaZulu-Natal | News24

A taxi proprietor was killed in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was shot within the head.

The perpetrators fled the scene.

KwaZulu-Natal police are presently on the scene the place a taxi proprietor was gunned down in Verulam on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old man from Parkgate was shot and killed on Wick Street at 18:45.

According to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, he was fatally shot by unknown perpetrators whereas in his automobile.

Security firm, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), mentioned they obtained a name from an off-duty policeman at roughly 18:21, to request help after gunmen opened hearth on the driver of the automobile parked subsequent to him.

On arrival, they discovered the physique of the person mendacity subsequent to his white Toyota Corolla.

“He sustained gunshot wounds to his head, face and neck. He demised prior to the arrival of first responders,” RUSA mentioned.

A shotgun, belonging to the deceased, was positioned within the automobile.

KZN taxi proprietor gunned down in Verulam (Supplied by RUSA)

The group fled the scene in a getaway automobile.

“According to witnesses, the occupants of a silver Chevrolet SUV, with an ND registration, were responsible for the murder,” mentioned RUSA.