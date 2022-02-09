Taxpayers Can File Only One Updated Return In An Assessment Year: Government

Taxpayers can file just one up to date return in an evaluation 12 months

New Delhi:

A taxpayer can be permitted to file just one up to date return for an evaluation 12 months, chairman of the central board of direct taxes (CBDT), J B Mohapatra mentioned on Wednesday.

Speaking at an business occasion, Mr Mohapatra mentioned the intent of this provision is to assist individuals who have genuinely missed out on submitting his or her returns.

Such taxpayers “can file only one updated return for one assessment year”, he mentioned.

To right any discrepancy or omissions, the funds 2022-23 has permitted taxpayers to replace their earnings tax returns (ITRs) inside two years of submitting, topic to fee of taxes.

An extra 25 per cent on the due tax and curiosity must be paid if the up to date ITR is filed inside 12 months, whereas the speed will go as much as 50 per cent whether it is filed after 12 months, however earlier than 24 months from finish of related evaluation 12 months.

However, if a prosecution continuing is initiated by issuing discover for a specific evaluation 12 months, taxpayers can not avail up to date return profit in that exact 12 months.

Also, if a taxpayer information an up to date return and don’t pay the extra taxes then the return can be tendered invalid.

Currently, if the earnings tax division finds out that some earnings has been missed out by the assessee, it goes by way of a prolonged strategy of adjudication, and the brand new proposal would repose belief within the taxpayer.