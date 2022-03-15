Taylor gets chance against ex-club Titans

Ash Taylor will make his NRL return towards his previous membership after being wheeled out in a new-look Warriors backbone to tackle the Gold Coast.

Six months after being let unfastened by the Titans, Taylor has been known as into the Warriors workforce to switch Shaun Johnson within the halves on Saturday.

Kodi Nikorima has additionally been omitted, with Chanel Harris-Tavita moved to five-eighth and Reece Walsh getting back from suspension at fullback.

When Taylor signed with the Gold Coast from Brisbane in 2017 on a $1 million-a-year contract, he was anticipated by many to be the NRL’s subsequent huge factor.

But his kind dipped amid a number of accidents to the purpose the place his profession appeared in jeopardy on the finish of final 12 months earlier than selecting up a train-and-trial deal on the Warriors.

The 26-year-old has since admitted he didn’t cope nicely with the big-money standing and expectations on the Titans.

“I felt like I was ready for it but obviously I wasn’t,” Taylor stated in December.

“Life goes on, I can’t stay stuck in the mud. I want to keep moving forward in life.

“My thoughts is much more relaxed than what it was.

“Coming off a big contract it was just a weight lifted off my shoulders.”

Taylor’s comeback is available in a spherical of big-name returns.

Cameron Munster and Harry Grant are again from suspension at Melbourne and can face off with Latrell Mitchell in his comeback sport for South Sydney in Thursday evening’s blockbuster.