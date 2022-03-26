Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ Drummer, Dies at 50

“I think it had more to do with our personal relationship than anything musical,” he added. “To be honest, it still does. Our musical relationship — the foundation of that is our friendship, and that’s why when we jump up onstage and play, we’re so connected because we’re like best friends.”

Mr. Grohl, Foo Fighters’ lead singer and one in all its songwriters and guitarists, had performed drums on the band’s first album in 1995, and he took over once more for its second LP, “The Colour and the Shape,” when a substitute failed to stay. In becoming a member of the band, Mr. Hawkins was charged with assuming the seat of one in all modern rock’s most distinct, highly effective and beloved drummers. His colourful aptitude and good humor helped him carve out his personal place within the band, and he tailored to Mr. Grohl’s inventive course of: “He writes in rhythms, not only in melodies but in rhythms, so I have to meet him there,” Mr. Hawkins said.

Recorded in a Virginia basement with out the enter of a report label, “There Is Nothing Left to Lose” went on to win the Grammy for finest rock album — the primary of the band’s 12 profession awards there.

At this yr’s Grammys, the place Foo Fighters have been scheduled to carry out on April 3, “Medicine at Midnight” was nominated for 3 awards, together with finest rock efficiency (for the music “Making a Fire”), finest rock music (“Waiting on a War”) and finest rock album.

Foo Fighters have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, acknowledged for his or her “rock authenticity with infectious hooks, in-your-face guitar riffs, monster drums, and boundless energy.” At the ceremony, Mr. Hawkins informed Mr. Grohl, “Thank you for letting me be in your band.”

In addition to his drumming, Mr. Hawkins went on to contribute as a songwriter to Foo Fighters albums, even singing lead vocals every now and then. Beginning in 2006, he launched three albums with a aspect venture, the cheekily named Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders. He additionally performed in a canopy band referred to as Chevy Metal and a prog-rock band referred to as the Birds of Satan. Last yr, he teamed up with the guitarist Dave Navarro and the bassist Chris Chaney to kind a band referred to as NHC; the group’s debut EP, “Intakes & Outtakes,” was launched in February.