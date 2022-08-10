Taylor Swift says she never listened to 3LW before writing ‘Shake It Off’

toggle caption Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift has instructed a federal courtroom that she wrote all the lyrics to her 2014 hit “Shake It Off,” and mentioned she had by no means heard of the group 3LW or their 2001 tune “Playas Gon’ Play” earlier than a lawsuit was filed in opposition to her.

Swift made these statements in a declaration this week over the case initially filed in 2017 by Sean Hall and Nathan Butler, who wrote “Playas Gon’ Play” and allege that Swift stole a few of its lyrics for “Shake It Off.”

The lawsuit focuses on Swift’s refrain, which embody the phrases, “‘the players gonna play, play, play,” and “the haters gonna hate, hate, hate.” The 3LW songwriters level out that the 2001 tune accommodates the lyrics, “playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate.”

She mentioned that the phrases “players gonna play” and “haters gonna hate” had been a part of fashionable tradition as she was rising up, and infrequently used “to express the idea that one can or should shrug off negativity.”

Swift mentioned her lyrics didn’t have any affect from 3LW and as an alternative, is about “independence and ‘shaking off’ negative personal criticism through music and dance.”

“In writing the lyrics, I drew partly on experiences in my life and, in particular, unrelenting public scrutiny of my personal life, ‘clickbait’ reporting, public manipulation, and other forms of negative personal criticism which I learned I just needed to shake off and focus on my music,” Swift mentioned.

In her declaration, Swift gives examples as an example her level that the phrases had been broadly used, together with a 2013 efficiency by Eric Church on the Country Music Awards. Church carried out his tune “The Outsiders,” which additionally contains the lyrics “the player’s gonna play and a hater’s gonna hate.”

At one in every of her personal performances in 2013, Swift says she wore a T-shirt with the phrase “haters gonna hate” on it, and added that she bought the shirt from Urban Outfitters.

Swift concluded that she had “never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play and had never heard of that song or the group 3LW,” earlier than the lawsuit by Hall and Butler in 2017.

“None of the CDs I listened to as a child, or after that, were by 3LW,” Swift mentioned. “I have never heard the song Playas Gon’ Play on the radio, on television, or in any film. The first time I ever heard the song was after this claim was made.”

Here’s extra from her declaration:

“I have never seen a Playas Gon’ Play music video, never attended any concert where 3LW performed, and never attended any concert where the song Playas Gon’ Play was performed. I do not own any 3LW albums or singles, or any recording of Playas Gon’ Play. I do not own and have never listened to the albums Now That’s What I Call Music! 6 or Now That’s What I Call Music! 7. I did not discuss Playas Gon’ Play or 3LW with anyone prior to this lawsuit. I have never subscribed to Billboard magazine and had never read anything in the magazine until after I moved to Nashville and became immersed in the music business.”

Hall and Butler have mentioned that they coined the phrase, and that whereas it “may seem like common parlance today,” it was “completely original and unique” after they wrote the tune.

The subsequent listening to on this case is scheduled for Sept. 19.