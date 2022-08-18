Tazne murder accused claims his daughter forced herself on him | News24

The Western Cape High Court heard delicate testimony from a person who has denied raping and impregnating his daughter, saying she pressured herself on him.

He stated he knew it was incorrect, however claimed his daughter was very tough and would get no matter she wished.

This emerged after he was arrested for the rape and grotesque homicide of Elsie’s River college lady Tazne van Wyk.

Warning: This article has graphic content material

The man accused of murdering and raping little Tazne van Wyk skipped parole to take his daughter to Johannesburg as a result of her being pregnant by him was going to indicate, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

He can’t be named due to the sexual assault and rape allegations revealed by relations and a few neighbours he lived close to whereas he drifted round South Africa.

He can be accused of chopping off Tazne’s hand.

After he was arrested in reference to Tazne’s homicide in February 2020, the household’s tragic secrets and techniques have come pouring out.

One of his ex-wives, for instance, testified in alternate for immunity over a few of the alleged rapes and sexual assaults as a result of she didn’t report them to police.

In a morning of delicate testimony, the court docket questioned him on the cost of raping his daughter over a month.

He claimed his daughter had initiated “sex” with him.

Asked by prosecutor Lenro Badenhorst the way it first occurred, he stated that they had been at a nightclub, and have been strolling residence, and his daughter was just a little tipsy.

She out of the blue turned to him and stated: “Ek is reg”(I’m prepared).

He stated he was a bit confused by what she stated, however she pulled him into the bushes. He stated that as a result of she was carrying heels and towered over him, she was stronger than him. His leg was additionally sore, so he could not battle her off.

He questioned what was happening, however finally clicked.

“And when you put one and one together, what did you get?” requested Badenhorst.

“Two,” he answered.

He stated she threw her jacket on the bottom within the bushes, then threw herself on high of him.

“I just lay there,” he stated.

“I could not do anything because if I pushed her away, she might land in glass. If I screamed, who would hear? Maybe there are rocks lying there that could hurt her head.”

He stated she additionally “French kissed” him, and when requested why he didn’t draw back, he replied: “She was kissing my face; what else was I to do?”

Badenhorst discovered this tough to consider given the accused’s testimony on Wednesday that he led a wholesome way of life, pushed weights and was a bouncer at a Ladismith membership.

He claimed that she additionally undressed him, together with his pants.

“She pulled it down herself,” he stated.

“Was there intercourse there?” requested Badenhorst.

“Definitely,” he replied.

He stated that they had “sex” for a month, and her mom came upon she was pregnant when she noticed her bare on a mattress.

The State alleges that he absconded parole as a result of he had impregnated her, and wanted to get out of city earlier than she began exhibiting.

But he claimed this was his daughter’s plan, and since she was so demanding he fell consistent with her.

“She was very pretty, and beautiful on the eye, but she has demons in her,” he informed the court docket.

He unexpectedly bought his shack for R3 000 to maneuver to Johannesburg, and so they travelled as “husband and wife”.

He travelled to take up a job supply from someone known as Gavin, whose quantity or deal with he didn’t have, however later conceded that that they had left due to her being pregnant and claimed that the transfer was the daughter’s thought.

In Johannesburg, he labored at a butchery.

He was requested whether or not he thought it regular to impregnate a relative, and he answered, “No.”

Asked whether or not he was really the sufferer of rape, and never the grown relative, he first stated that one may say that, however then modified his reply to say no.

He insisted that she was very tough, and all the time obtained her personal method.

During cross-examination he was requested if he had a excessive intercourse drive, as a result of his daughter stated he raped her twice a day. He disagreed and stated she solely wished “sex” each second day.

He stated when the infant was born, and so they moved away from Johannesburg, she informed folks that the daddy of her baby had died, and he or she went again to treating him as only a relative, not a husband.

People within the court docket couldn’t take their eyes off him as every revelation was made.

The accused has persistently shifted the blame for what he’s charged with to the events accusing him of the crimes or, within the case of little Tazne van Wyk, to 4 murderous overseas nationals.

“He is lying” or “She is lying” is a standard defence, because the prosecutor strikes down the cost sheet.

Badenhorst stated that one of many ladies he’s alleged to have indecently assaulted was so traumatised that she dropped out of faculty.

He insisted he didn’t contact her. However, he tripped up on a few of the specifics, such because the alleged assault of one other relative after a “parole party”. In that case his alibi was jail, however the prosecutor reminded him that he was already on parole by then.

On 7 February 2019, Tazne disappeared close to a spaza store throughout the street from her home. He lived subsequent door and was on the run from his parole officer.

He had served time for beating certainly one of his youngsters to demise.

He claimed that he and Tazne chatted briefly on the tuck store and a bit later she appeared subsequent to him whereas he was on his solution to the mosque.

He claimed 4 foreigners they have been serving to with instructions saved them in a taxi to Worcester, leaving them stranded. When they tried to hitchhike again to Cape Town, the 4 returned in a Toyota bakkie, pressured them within the again, and later murdered Tazne in bushes. He claimed that he tried to battle them off as they took Tazne away, however that they had tied him up. He stated they kicked him out of the bakkie exterior Bloemfontein.

He was arrested 10 days later, which is when household secrets and techniques of alleged rape of relations poured out.

He gave many causes for not reporting Tazne’s homicide, from working out of information, to his cellphone battery being flat, to being excessive from smoke they blew in his face whereas he was held captive.

He pleaded not responsible to all 20 costs he faces, which embrace homicide, rape, desecration of a corpse, indecent assault, and incest.

The court docket then moved to the fees of assaulting baby relations, who he allegedly beat severely and incessantly. His defence to one of many costs was that the kid was smoking dagga.

“And I hate dagga,” he stated.

The case has been so delicate that a whole lot of testimony was held in digicam.

During a brief adjournment, one of many folks within the public gallery muttered: “I am going to murder him before the end of this day. He better have good security.”