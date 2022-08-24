Tazne murder-accused to bring more witnesses against State’s case | News24

The man accused of raping and murdering eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk will deliver two extra witnesses to courtroom.

The case was postponed to Monday, offering some respite from the devastating testimony heard in courtroom.

The accused has pleaded not responsible to all the fees in opposition to him, which embrace incest, and the extreme thrashing of his stepchildren.

Two extra witnesses will testify within the trial of the person accused of murdering Tazne van Wyk in February 2020 and raping and assaulting a few of his family.

This comes after the State completed its cross-examination of the accused on Tuesday.

He might not be named to guard the identification of his household, however he has testified that he didn’t rape or kill Tazne, or noticed her left hand off.

He additionally denied the rape costs that got here to the fore after his arrest in reference to Tazne’s disappearance, and the fees of assaulting a few of his stepchildren by means of extreme thrashings.

He has accused witnesses of mendacity about him and mentioned the three minors accused him of sexual assault in order that they may very well be on TV.

The testimony has been notably tough as delicate particulars of the alleged rape of his daughter, and of the kid his daughter gave beginning to, have been totally examined.

To each cost – besides the one which he absconded from parole – he insists persons are mendacity about him.

He has additionally defined inconsistencies in his testimony as a aspect impact of being crushed up when arrested and crushed up by fellow detainees in a police truck on his strategy to his trial. He says these alleged assaults have made him forgetful.

Family members of Tazne van Wyk are seen contained in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court. Gallo Images Brenton Geach, Gallo Images

At occasions he seems as a frail man, barely audible as he mumbles, and at different occasions his thick neck and huge chest stand out as he vehemently denies an allegation, talking over the interpreter.

Little is understood about his background apart from the data he shared in an enchantment he lodged over the culpable murder of one in all his sons.

He is known to come back from a household of eight and was raised by a single mom in an space characterised by poverty and medicines.

He has informed the courtroom that he can’t learn or write as a result of he completed college in grades 7 or 8.

To use a cellphone, different folks put numbers in for him, and he has a system the place he enters the primary letter of their identify on the cellphone keyboard, and their quantity comes up.

He has additionally moved across the nation quite a bit, together with his previous jobs together with carpentry, refuse removing, a butcher’s assistant and a nightclub bouncer.

He had lived throughout the highway from Tazne for a couple of week earlier than she disappeared.

He testified {that a} taxi with 4 foreigners stopped and requested him for instructions. He mentioned that Little Tazne appeared subsequent to him and acquired in when she heard the occupants would pay for instructions. This taxi took them from Ravensmead to Malawi Camp on the airport, to Parow, then Paarl and dropped them on the N1 outdoors Worcester.

He mentioned the taxi then got here again for them, and he believes they murdered Tazne after they carried her off into bushes close to a river.

Her physique was present in a water pipe on the aspect of the N1 close to Worcester. At first, he mentioned he noticed the 4 folks put her there however later denied that they took him with them to get rid of her physique.

He by no means reported their obvious kidnapping by the 4 foreigners as a result of he mentioned he didn’t belief the police.

The State is working off cellphone data of his actions as a base from which to launch its questions.

He was lured to Cradock by his ex-wife with the promise of R8 000 she mentioned she stole from her husband and “a good time”. Police arrested him when he arrived within the Eastern Cape city.