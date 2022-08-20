Tazné van Wyk murder: Accused denies other charges of beating, raping his relatives while on parole | News24

A horrific case involving a number of rapes, sexual assault and extreme beatings emerged in the course of the trial of the person accused of murdering his younger neighbour Tazné van Wyk.

Heard throughout Women’s Month, the case entails heinous crimes towards ladies and kids both associated to him, or who lived close to him.

He pleaded not responsible to every little thing however admitted throughout cross examination that he absconded from parole. News24 takes a take a look at final week’s testimony.

The Western Cape High Court heard one in every of its worst circumstances of a number of assaults on ladies and kids throughout Women’s Month, in a case that hasn’t garnered a lot public consideration after the preliminary outrage when the physique of his ultimate alleged sufferer, 8-year-old Tazné van Wyk, was found.

When the Elsie’s River lady was discovered raped, murdered, and her left hand chopped off after she went lacking on 7 February 2020, her household was surrounded by politicians and sympathisers beating a path as much as their home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived to supply condolences to Tazné’s dad and mom, Terence and Carmen, whose humble house was overrun with a gentle stream of politicians, assistants and journalist. The anger over her homicide was heightened when it emerged that the accused had a protracted prison report, however nonetheless acquired parole, which he had absconded from.

A home was burnt down in anger over this man. A courtroom fence was pushed over in one in every of his earlier appearances and, at one level, a person utilizing a crutch tried to assault him with it.

Being on trial has not been a lot safer for the accused. He has to journey alone in a police van after he was severely overwhelmed up in a jail truck transporting a variety of detainees from Pollsmoor Prison to the High Court.

Now, Tazné’s dad and mom sit up towards a wall within the final row of Court 6 within the Western Cape High Court, with the one help coming from a small loyal group of ladies from the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum, who had searched excessive and low for the little lady when she went lacking.

These ladies are volunteers who drop every little thing once they get a lacking individual’s report within the space, and unfold out to show over stinking mattresses and scratch by way of rubble within the hope of discovering a lacking individual nonetheless alive.

Little did the search events know that, in keeping with the accused, not lengthy after she disappeared from her quick stroll to a tuck store throughout the street from her house, she was in a taxi with him, driving to Malawi Camp, Parow, Paarl, and at last dropped off on the aspect of the N1 close to Worcester.

It was close to right here that her little physique was finally discovered, decomposing, with a cracked cranium, damaged ribs, cracked pelvic cartilage, maggots round her pelvic space, and her proper hand sawn off. It’s nonetheless lacking.

But, extra horror was to return.

This week the courtroom heard that the rationale he skipped parole was as a result of he had impregnated his daughter.

He denies raping her, and claims that it was her that initiated the “sex”, including that she “wanted it” each different day.

After she had the infant, she got here again to the Cape and instructed everybody the daddy of her baby had died.

The case simply acquired worse. The courtroom heard that when the kid was 9, he repeatedly raped her too. He denied this , saying the kid was mendacity.

The courtroom heard this week that when the little lady noticed the story of Tazné on TV, she determined to interrupt her silence.

Her grandmother, the accused’s ex-wife, testified tearfully that the kid had begged her to not say something. The girl testified in change for immunity from prosecution for not reporting it.

He has additionally denied severely beating a few of his kids, and when confronted with photos, he stated the kids simply performed roughly within the again yard.

Searches on his background reveal that in 2009 he appealed towards a 10-year sentence for the kidnap and culpable murder of 1 his kids, who he beat to loss of life as a result of the kid was crying.

He misplaced the attraction, however was granted parole later.

During the trial, he veers between mumbling, saying the police broke his false tooth, after which lengthy loud explanations animated together with his massive gloved palms.

When the trial resumes on Monday, the prosecution is anticipated to start out cross-examining him on the weird day he stated he and Tazné had once they acquired right into a taxi to provide 4 “foreign” folks instructions.

He testified this week that Tazné was killed by 4 folks with a overseas accent in bushes close to Laingsburg, whereas they held him captive.

Speaking exterior the courtroom this week, Tazné’s father Terence stated the testimony has been horrible for them, and he’s considering of asking for some debriefing for himself and Tazné’s mother.

During the adjournment, there is no such thing as a sufferer help room for them, or gathering of politicians to consolation them. They stand exterior within the wind, or huddle towards the drizzle whereas they watch for the following horrible session.