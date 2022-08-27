Tazne van Wyk murder trial: How the accused’s story has shifted | News24

The man accused of raping and murdering Tazne van Wyk amended elements of his account of what occurred to the schoolgirl.

He claimed she was taken away by 4 foreigners.

He intends bringing two extra witnesses to bolster his case.

One of the Western Cape High Court’s most surprising instances was getting ready to being wrapped up this week when the accused determined to name two extra witnesses to corroborate his claims that he didn’t homicide eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk.

He additionally vehemently denied the a number of fees of rape, sexual assault and the extreme assault of his stepchildren.

He denied the cost of raping his daughter, though she grew to become pregnant along with his baby, who he additionally allegedly raped.

The previous 10 days in courtroom have been grim as Judge Alan Maher heard testimony from the person in his late 50s.

The man was accused by the prosecution of being a self-serving narcissist and liar, who was solely excited by intercourse and cash.

He can’t be named due to his familial ties with lots of the victims.

However, the courtroom heard that he additionally allegedly sexually assaulted minors within the properties of family and friends he visited.

Living a peripatetic life, he moved between the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape, seemingly preferring to get misplaced in Johannesburg’s Ferreira’s Town, as a butcher, or in small Western Cape Towns, the place he labored on dump websites, evening golf equipment and in factories.

READ | Murder accused cut off Tazne van Wyk’s hand to get rid of DNA evidence, State alleges

Based on photos introduced to the courtroom, he was a strapping man in his youth – and the prosecutor alleged that he used his power and measurement to overpower victims. He additionally allegedly supplied cash to youngsters in trade for intercourse.

He insisted that individuals have been mendacity about him, and accused the minors of looking for consideration and eager to be on TV.

He was lastly arrested on 17 February in a sting operation involving his ex-wife.

She referred to as him to say she had left her husband and had stolen R8 000. The lady, who had stored horrible secrets and techniques for years, lured him right into a police lure with guarantees of cash and time.

This week, his account of what occurred to Tazne shifted.

Tazne disappeared from her house in Elsies River on 7 February 2020. Her physique was discovered virtually 10 days later in a water pipe on the N1, exterior Worcester.

When he initially relayed his story about Tazne, he mentioned she appeared out of nowhere subsequent to him as 4 foreigners in a taxi requested him for instructions.

This week, he mentioned Tazne was with different youngsters and took shelter behind him from vicious canine.

Last week, he mentioned Tazne scratched his hand whereas they tried to cling to one another because the 4 foreigners wrenched her away from him, and subsequently murdered her.

This week, he mentioned Tazne thought one of many dangerous guys within the taxi was making an attempt to achieve out to her, so she scratched him (the accused) defensively, by chance.

This is essential as a result of Tazne’s left hand was reduce off. It has by no means been discovered.

Forensic investigators discovered the accused’s DNA underneath Tazne’s remaining fingernails.

The State additionally questioned how he may have reached out to assist her, if his arms have been tied behind his again and he was mendacity on his abdomen.

Last week, he mentioned the 4 foreigners drove to Worcester after which dropped them off on the N1. He was apprehensive that one thing was off. The identical folks returned, compelled them right into a bakkie, and later murdered Tazne. He noticed Tazne’s physique being carried again to the bakkie.

This week, he remembered that, when the 4 returned in a bakkie, they have been all wearing black, and the lady had a white substance rubbed over her face. He mentioned they took Tazne to a river, and he by no means noticed her once more. He mentioned they didn’t deliver her again to the bakkie, and he didn’t see them go away her physique within the water pipe.

He by no means reported the 2 “kidnappings” to the police, and didn’t report that Tazne had both been taken or that they’d murdered her. Instead, he travelled to Gqeberha to seek out work.

The case is being handled as a precedence by the province’s Director of Public Prosecutions, Nicolette Bell.

At a media briefing on Friday, Bell mentioned the sexual offences DNA challenge had a optimistic affect on finalising these focus-point instances.

The homicide and rape trial resumes on Monday.

The accused has pleaded not responsible to twenty fees, which incorporates absconding from parole.