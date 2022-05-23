TBL vs SNO Live Cricket Score Updates: Dottin, Punia get Supernovas off to a flying start – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live replace – Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 TBL vs SNO cricket rating, 1st WT20 Match Live Coverage: Gayakwad continues. Single off every of the primary two balls earlier than Punia decides to take over the aggressor’s position, accumulating back-to-back fours within the third and fourth deliveries. 10 off the over. Supernovas are off to an excellent begin after opting to bat.

Preview: The fourth edition of the Women’s T20 Challenge will get underway on the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune on Monday, with two-time winners Supernovas taking up defending champions Trailblazers within the opening recreation this 12 months.

The mini-tournament makes a return to motion this 12 months after the 2021 version was cancelled by the BCCI, presumably because of the challenges arising from the coronavirus pandemic although the board by no means made an official assertion on the identical.

While the inaugural version of the match was a one-off match between the Supernovas and the Trailblazers, led by India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana respectively, the next editions noticed the addition of a 3rd workforce in Velocity with the match following a round-robin format the place all sides performs the opposite groups as soon as.

The prime two sides on the finish of the league stage would then face off within the closing.

The occasion will observe the identical format this 12 months, with the Supernovas going through Velocity lower than 24 hours after the opening fixture on Tuesday. Two days later, the Trailblazers sq. off in opposition to Velocity within the closing group recreation earlier than the highest two sides meet within the summit conflict on Saturday, at some point earlier than the IPL 2022 closing takes place.

India Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj, in the meantime, is among the many notable absentees from the match this 12 months. Raj was earlier the captain of the Velocity franchise, which completed runners-up within the 2019 version. Also absent this 12 months is senior India pacer Jhulan Goswami, who had earlier represented the Trailblazers.

Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Taniya Bhatia, *Alana King, Ayush Soni, Chandu V, *Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Meghna Singh, Monica Patel, Muskan Malik, Pooja Vastrakar, Priya Punia, Rashi Kanojia, *Sophie Ecclestone, *Sune Luus, Mansi Joshi.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Poonam Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, *Hayley Matthews, Jemimah Rodrigues, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, S. Meghana, Saiqa Ishaque, *Salma Khatun, *Sharmin Akter, *Sophia Brown, Sujata Mallik, S.B.Pokharkar.

