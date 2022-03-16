Teacher, 17-Year-Old Student Shot Outside TechBoston Academy In Dorchester

BOSTON (CBS) – There might be no lessons at TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Wednesday, a day after a instructor and a scholar have been shot there. Police are nonetheless trying to find the suspect.

Boston Police stated a 31-year-old instructor and a 17-year-old scholar have been preparing for a faculty occasion within the car parking zone round 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when somebody opened fired from a automobile. Both have been rushed to the hospital with what officers described as “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds. There have been no arrests.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long advised reporters Tuesday evening. “This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable.”

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius stated a disaster staff might be on the faculty Wednesday, however no lessons might be held.