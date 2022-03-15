Teacher and school employee killed my son with a golf stick at school, grieving father alleges | News24

A household is demanding solutions after their son died at a Tsakane college.

The teenager was allegedly killed by a instructor and basic assistant at Tsakane Secondary School .

. His dying has induced disruption of education within the township.

“Why are they keeping dangerous weapons at the school?”

This was the query a grieving Ekurhuleni father requested Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi following an incident by which his son was allegedly assaulted and died at an area college.

Nhlanhla Tshabalala, 16, died after allegedly being assaulted by a instructor and a basic assistant at Tsakane Secondary School on 8 March.

An emotional Jacob Tshabalala addressed Lesufi in entrance of the media about his loss.

“What happened to us is painful. My son died [allegedly] at the hands of adults who were expected to look after him. What is more hurtful to us as the family is that we don’t get satisfactory answers since the incident.

“We have an issue with Tsakane Secondary School principal (Pearl Ngcobo) who’s defending her workers members. I agree that when he (Nhlanhla) died, he was on the college he did not attend,” Tshabalala mentioned at his house in Tsakane.

Nhlanhla was a Grade 10 pupil at Reshegofaditswe Secondary School in Tsakane.

According to Tshabalala, his son went to Tsakane Secondary School to fetch his school bag and cellphone from his girlfriend.

Allegations are that Nhlanhla was carrying a toy gun.

“His mom instructed me that she was knowledgeable that our son was carrying a toy gun. Where did they get a lot energy to beat my son like that? How does the college safety guard carry a golf stick and a machete?

Who is he guarding with these weapons? Is he guarding pupils or prisoners? What does a panga do in a schoolyard? Lesufi, please assist me to grasp. The golf stick used to hit my son got here from the college guardroom.

“This means there are more weapons inside that guardroom,” Tshabalala claimed.

Tshabalala mentioned they wanted solutions and assist from Lesufi.

“We don’t walk with our children. He was in his puberty stage, which we all went through. He didn’t deserve to be killed.”

Tshabalala added that Ngcobo instructed him that Nhlanhla had arrived on the college drunk.

“Maybe he bought alcohol using his pocket money. I can’t dispute whether my child drank alcohol or not. I asked Ngcobo to give me evidence of the alcohol they said he had consumed and she could not do it.

“I solely acquired his books, not proof of the alcohol they mentioned he drank. I plead with Ngcobo to not defend her colleagues. I need justice. As a guardian, I at all times reprimand my kids. Lesufi, are you able to please begin probing this matter from the underside,” pleaded Tshabalala.

Pupils from numerous faculties in Tsakane, Gauteng, had been planning to march to Tsakane Secondary School, the place a pupil allegedly died after being assaulted. News24 Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

Lesufi replied that he had received contradictory reports on what happened to Nhlanhla.

He promised to appoint an independent law firm to probe the incident.

“Only the postmortem outcomes would fulfill the household,” Lesufi said.

“If there are individuals answerable for this, they should be delivered to e-book. It could be unfair that individuals who have (allegedly) accomplished one thing like this are nonetheless at college or work. However, we want some type of proof (to show it).

“That is why the appointment of an independent firm [has been made] to give us a preliminary report. I support the family. They have somebody they lost. They mustn’t feel alone.”

Lesufi is predicted to handle residents concerning the disruption of studying in Tsakane since Nhlanhla’s dying.

