Teacher dies 48 hours after positive Covid test

A trainer died simply 48 hours after testing optimistic to Covid this week in NSW, along with her devastated husband giving a warning to folks.

A Bowral trainer is among the many newest Covid deaths in NSW along with her husband paying tribute to the “beautiful” lady and “wonderful educator”.

Michelle Hayes died on Wednesday morning simply 48 hours after she examined optimistic to Covid.

The 46-year-old taught at Bowral Public School collectively along with her husband Ben, after the pair moved to the Southern Highlands from Norfolk Island.

Mr Hayes mentioned he was heartbroken in a tribute to his beloved spouse.

“The best part of me is gone … and now I have to be the dad and the mum – and I will NEVER come close to being anywhere near as fabulous as she was,” he wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned their kids – a son and daughter – had been in isolation when their mum died and urged mourners to avoid their home.

“Nobody can currently come to the house because we are still in iso – please don’t – we’re even keeping my mum away … I would seriously break if anyone else got this,” Mr Hayes wrote.

“Please don’t call yet. I can’t cry anymore. I’ve never known such limitless sorrow.”

He additionally had a warning to folks in regards to the virus – “For those who think that Covid isn’t dangerous – try losing the love of your life in under 48 hours from a positive test result”.

The principal Chris Beard thanked the varsity group for his or her assist and type phrases because it handled the tragedy.

