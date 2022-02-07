Teacher said teaching him is a waste of time. He went on to win Nobel Prize

Do you often comply with the official Instagram web page of Nobel Prize? Then there’s a risk you’re conscious of the assorted posts in regards to the completely different Nobel laureates that they usually share. In their newest put up, they shared about John Gurdon who was awarded the prize in 2012 for Physiology or Medicine. In their put up, the organisation shared a report card that exhibits how as soon as a trainer of Gurdon mentioned that he “insists on doing his work his own way” and that instructing him “would be a sheer waste of time.”

“Would you ever have guessed that the pupil that received this report card would go on to win the Nobel Prize? Despite his teacher’s opinion that he couldn’t learn simple biological facts, John Gurdon managed – in a classical experiment in 1962 – to replace the immature cell nucleus in an egg cell of a frog with the nucleus from a mature intestinal cell. This modified egg cell developed into a normal tadpole. The DNA of the mature cell still had all the information needed to develop all cells in the frog. For this achievement he was awarded the 2012 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine,” they wrote. The put up is full with two pictures. One of the photographs is of the report card and the opposite is of John Gurdon.

