Teacher sells home-cooked food in Delhi after losing job. Watch video

The Covid-19 pandemic affected a variety of livelihoods as many individuals misplaced their jobs. Many such folks left behind the professions they had been engaged in and began new ventures to maintain themselves. One such inspirational story is of a trainer in Delhi who misplaced her job attributable to Covid and is now promoting home-cooked meals on a stall. A video of the lady was shared by the Instagram web page Eat This Delhi two hours in the past and has already acquired over 1,000 likes.

Suman, a trainer who misplaced her job throughout Covid, began promoting home-cooked thali which incorporates rajma, kadhi, chapati and chutney for under ₹60. She has arrange her meals stall in Sector 8, Rohini, in line with the caption of the video.

“Suman ji… A teacher who lost her job during covid started selling home-cooked food in Delhi. A salute to the positive attitude, courage and a never ending spirit to fight and win in life,” the caption of the video says.

In the video, the lady carrying a black salwar swimsuit is seen serving a thali of rajma, kadhi and chapati with a smile on her face.

Watch the inspirational video under:

The feedback part was flooded with folks praising the braveness of the lady and appreciating her spirit.

“Hats off to her courage,” an Instagram consumer posted.

“Keep going mam,” wrote one other consumer.

“Amazing,” commented one other together with a fireplace emoji.

What do you consider this inspirational video?