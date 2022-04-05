Teacher shot dead in robbery at Polokwane car dealership | News24

A 33-year-old man was arrested in reference to a enterprise theft and capturing at a automobile dealership in Polokwane.

Limpopo police have arrested a 33-year-old man after a buyer was shot lifeless throughout a theft at a automobile dealership in Polokwane.

The enterprise theft on Monday afternoon ended within the homicide of a 57-year-old trainer.

The sufferer has been recognized as Muofhe Levwimbe, a trainer from the Vhembe district.

Levwimbe had taken his automobile to the dealership in Westenburg in Polokwane for a service.

While he was on the BMW dealership, one other man posing as a buyer “pulled out a firearm and demanded car keys from the manager”, stated police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Mojapelo stated:

During an altercation, the 57-year-old shopper…was shot at shut vary and died immediately.

The gunman fled the scene in a stolen BMW. He was later discovered contained in the stolen car, parked close to Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Two firearms have been discovered within the car, stated Mojapelo.

The man is predicted to seem within the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court quickly on prices of homicide, enterprise theft, possession of a stolen motorized vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

“The police investigations are ongoing,” stated Mojapelo.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.