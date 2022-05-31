Teacher shot outside North West school | News24

A forty five-year-old North West trainer was shot lifeless whereas sitting in her automobile in entrance of the college gate on Tuesday.

North West police have launched a 72-hour activation plan following the homicide of a major college trainer.

The 45-year-old trainer at Rutanang Primary School, Geelhout Park, was shot on Tuesday morning.

No arrests have been made and investigations nonetheless proceed.

A North West major college trainer was shot lifeless on Tuesday morning whereas sitting in her automobile in entrance of the college gate in Geelhoutpark, Rustenburg.

The Rutanang Primary School trainer was allegedly shot by two gunmen.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has ordered a 72-hour activation plan to search out her killers. Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone stated the trainer was in her Toyota Fortuner in entrance of the college gate when the gunmen approached and shot her at shut vary. “The suspects, who did not take anything from the car, walked away from the scene on foot,” stated Mokgwabone. He added:

When police and paramedics had been summoned, the trainer was declared lifeless on the scene.

The motive behind the capturing is but to be decided.

“Investigation into the matter continues and no arrest has been effected at this stage,” stated Mokgwabone.

