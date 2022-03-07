Teachers Strike: Picket Signs Prepped As Negotiations Continue In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We are simply days away from a doable instructor strike in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Negotiations are occurring Sunday night contained in the Minneapolis Public Schools headquarters between the district and the union’s bargaining unit.

If an settlement isn’t reached, hundreds of educators might strike as early as Tuesday. And they’re prepared for that. Earlier Sunday, strike captains from every faculty picked up picket indicators to distribute to their academics and workers.

What they’re asking for is increased salaries for academics and a dwelling wage for assist workers, smaller class sizes and extra psychological well being sources.

“I’ve never seen this type of unity and never seen the charge in all of the members in standing in solidarity for what we think is right — safe and stable schools for the kids,” stated Roosevelt High School instructor Marcia Howard.

The district says it’s coping with a virtually $100 million price range hole. On its web site, MPS says it’s dedicated to staying on the desk, with or and not using a strike.