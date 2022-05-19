Australia

‘Teal’ independent to take AEC to court over voting issue

A high-profile Victorian ‘teal’ unbiased is planning to take the Australian Electoral Commission to court docket after it was revealed some COVID optimistic Australians can be prevented from voting in Saturday’s election.

Monique Ryan, the candidate in Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong, introduced on social media that she might be taking Special Minister of State Ben Morton to the Federal Court on Friday in search of to problem the legality of a regulation the AEC stated would cease probably tons of of 1000’s of individuals isolating with COVID-19 from with the ability to vote, The Guardian reported.

Ms Ryan launched a crowdfunding enchantment for $60,000 on Thursday, to cowl the prices of the problem, and has since raised greater than $73,000.

A spokesman for Ms Ryan stated the authorized problem will technically be introduced on behalf of an impacted voter.



