‘Teal’ independent to take AEC to court over voting issue

A high-profile Victorian ‘teal’ unbiased is planning to take the Australian Electoral Commission to court docket after it was revealed some COVID optimistic Australians can be prevented from voting in Saturday’s election.

Monique Ryan, the candidate in Josh Frydenberg’s seat of Kooyong, introduced on social media that she might be taking Special Minister of State Ben Morton to the Federal Court on Friday in search of to problem the legality of a regulation the AEC stated would cease probably tons of of 1000’s of individuals isolating with COVID-19 from with the ability to vote, The Guardian reported.

Ms Ryan launched a crowdfunding enchantment for $60,000 on Thursday, to cowl the prices of the problem, and has since raised greater than $73,000.

A spokesman for Ms Ryan stated the authorized problem will technically be introduced on behalf of an impacted voter.

Ms Ryan stated depriving voters “is the result of a decision by the Morrison government” and motion can be taken in opposition to Mr Morton who’s chargeable for electoral duties.

“Ben Morton has passed flawed regulations that mean a significant number of Australians can’t vote in this election,” Ms Ryan stated.

“Up to 200,000 Australians are now in an absurd situation. If they tested positive for COVID at 6.01 pm on Tuesday they can vote by phone. If they tested positive for COVID at 5.59pm, they cannot vote by phone,” she stated.

Ms Ryan stated “there’s a very clear solution here”, which is “the right to vote by phone should be extended to every Australian who is Covid-positive”.

Saturday’s election is about to be a decent contest with Mr Frydenberg for Ms Ryan who known as on the AEC to discover a approach for affected folks to vote.