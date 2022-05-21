Teal independents deceivers, frauds: Pyne

Independent candidates may have an enormous say on the make-up of Australia’s subsequent parliament, with one former Liberal minister stating they may simply be a “game-changer”.

Various “teal” independents backed by Climate 200 funds need to roll sitting Liberal MPs predominantly in inner-city seats, having made local weather motion and a federal anti-corruption company the centrepieces of their campaigns.

Former journalist Zoe Daniel appears one of the best probability to select up a seat operating in opposition to Liberal MP Tim Wilson in Goldstein, whereas federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg can even face a robust problem from Monique Ryan in Kooyong.

Former Liberal minister Julie Bishop mentioned voters would make their selections on native points.

“I think it will also come down to the ground game, that is local contests, head-to-head between Liberal, National, Labor and the independents,” she instructed Nine.

“And the independents, that could be a game changer this election.”

Former Liberal minister Christopher Pyne labelled the teal independents “political deceivers” and “political frauds”.

“They have one purpose and that’s to remove small-l Liberal members from the party room and to make the Liberal Party more right-wing and therefore unelectable,” he instructed Seven News.

“Calling them independents is really quite false. It’s a very obvious campaign and I don’t think they’ll do as well.”

Ms Daniel mentioned on Twitter she was hopeful of constructing historical past in Goldstein.

Crossbenchers in in search of re-election from the final parliament included independents Zali Steggall, Helen Haines and Andrew Wilkie, together with Adam Bandt (Greens), Bob Katter (Katter’s Australian Party), Craig Kelly (United Australia Party) and Rebekha Sharkie (Centre Alliance).