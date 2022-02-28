Team Combination: Gill at No.3, Pant at No.5 and Vihari at No.6 could be way forward | Cricket News – Times of India

NEW DELHI: Rohit Sharma ‘s first Test as captain will even usher in a brand new period for India’s middle-order with Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari all set to turn into long-term replacements of veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane It is now clear that Rahane and Pujara will not be known as for the three Tests this season (two towards Sri Lanka and one away recreation towards England) the place Vihari and Gill, together with Shreyas Iyer as back-up, would be the choices.There are two vacant spots from the final Test that India performed in Cape Town and as Virat Kohli performs his a hundredth Test at Mohali, the three kids will probably be making ready for a protracted haul within the spots vacated by the 2 veterans after having made these their very own for a decade.

But the larger query is who would be the one overlooked if all three are match going into the primary Test beginning March 4?

Since Gill is raring to go, head coach Rahul Dravid will maybe like to make use of him as a middle-order batter, who can be an enforcer if the state of affairs calls for.

There is a definite risk that Gill is perhaps used at quantity three behind Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal.

“I believe Shubman is India’s best bet at number three. Yes, he has opened but Mayank is there alongside Rohit and Shubman has the game to bat at that number,” former nationwide selector and Test opener Devang Gandhi instructed PTI.

Gandhi, who was the nationwide selector until January 2021, additionally mentioned that Gill was initially being ready for a middle-order position earlier than he made his Test debut as an opener in Australia.

“Why I feel the team management might be inclined to try him at No.3 is because when we fast-tracked him into India A system, he had a double hundred in the middle-order against West Indies A in West Indies.

“Also having already opened in Tests, as No.3 he may play the brand new ball effectively and begin transferring the sport along with his repertoire of strokes. You do not need to get slowed down and with Gill, he can begin pushing the envelope,” Gandhi explained.

While Rahane was primarily a number five batter, there is a possibility that Dravid and Rohit might be inclined to use Vihari at No.6 and send the dangerous Rishabh Pant at No.5 for variation.

“If you see our top-order, Mayank, Rohit, Shubman and Virat are all proper handers. It’s higher if at No.5 now we have a left-hander to get the left-right mixture going adopted by Vihari at No.6 and Ravindra Jadeja, once more a left-hander at No.7. It could possibly be the way in which ahead,” Gandhi feels.

But what could be the rationale of using a player like Vihari at No.6 and not at No.3 as his technique is closer to that of Pujara who used to blunt the new ball?

“Firstly, Vihari has performed just one Test at house and he, above everybody else, deserves a good run. Secondly, for those who see for India and India A, he has batted at No.5 overseas however in India, he can are available at No.6 when spinners will probably be in operation and the ‘SG Test’ ball turns into comparatively outdated.

“Vihari has a fantastic record against spinners in Ranji Trophy and that’s something the team management can exploit,” he felt.

So the place does it go away Iyer, who scored 100 on debut.

Perhaps he would want to attend.

He is not Rohit and Dravid’s first selection as each Gill and Vihari performed Test cricket earlier than him and are presently forward within the pecking order.

But if anybody experiences unfit, he’s definitely going to be the following in line.

Possible Team Combination: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (health)/Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.