Team India Make Cricketing History In 1st ODI vs West Indies | Cricket News

India on Sunday turned the primary group to play 1000 One-Day Internationals. The aspect achieved the feat within the ongoing first ODI in opposition to West Indies right here on the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the 999 ODIs performed earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had performed their five hundredth match in 2002 and twenty years later, the aspect has now reached the milestone of enjoying 1000 ODIs.

In India’s one centesimal ODI, Kapil Dev was the captain whereas Sourav Ganguly had led the aspect within the Men in Blue’s five hundredth ODI.

Australia has performed the second-most ODIs on the earth with 958 matches whereas Pakistan has performed 936 ODIs. England is within the seventh spot within the listing of most ODIs performed after having performed 761 matches within the 50-over format.

In the continued ODI between India and West Indies, Rohit Sharma gained the toss and opted to bowl first right here on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan would open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma whereas the hosts have additionally given an opportunity to Deepak Hooda within the enjoying XI.

The Indian gamers will sport black armbands within the first ODI to condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

West Indies Playing XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj