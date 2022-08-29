Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi | Cricket News – Times of India

Sports

Team India put up spectacular all-round performance in Asia Cup match: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket group for its win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup recreation, and mentioned it displayed very good talent and grit.
India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets within the match in Dubai.
Modi tweeted, “Team India put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s Asia Cup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory.”





