Team Manager Suits Up, Scores First Points For Eden Prairie Girls’ Basketball

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) — Friday’s match between the Edina and Eden Prairie ladies’ basketball groups was particular.

“She’s really one of our hype women,” mentioned Nia Holloway, a senior ahead for Eden Prairie and a Gophers commit. “She loves to cheer us on and give us high fives and stuff like that.”

“This is one of her favorite things to do, be our manager, so it’s really exciting to see her getting rewarded for it,” mentioned Eagles senior guard Myra Moorjani.

Team supervisor Pilar Sisinni received to perform a long-awaited objective.

“She came home and said she wanted to try out, too,” remembered Lisa Sisinni, Pilar’s mother. “But, of course we knew that that wasn’t going to be a possibility.”

That is, till it was. Pilar suited up and began her first highschool basketball recreation.

“Just to be part of the experience and part of the game was a dream come true for her,” Lisa Sisinni mentioned.

She knocked down the primary basket of the sport. Eden Prairie had coordinated with Edina to permit the Hornets an uncontested basket. When Pilar Sisinni subbed out of the sport, it was tied, 2-2.

She was an integral a part of the crew with the largest play of the night time.

“It was so fun. I loved it. I love playing basketball,” Pilar Sisinni mentioned after the sport.

The Eagles received the win, 65-46. Eden Prairie enters the part playoffs the second-ranked crew within the huge college class.