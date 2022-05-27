Teams from Belarus and Ukraine prevented from being drawn against each other | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee has at the moment determined to forestall groups from Belarus and Ukraine from being drawn in opposition to one another in any future UEFA competitions with instant impact and till additional discover.

On 3 March 2022, the UEFA Executive Committee had already determined, that for the reason that invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian military had been facilitated by entry given from the neighbouring territory of Belarus, no UEFA competitors match shall be performed on the territory of Belarus till additional discover and no spectators shall attend matches wherein the groups from Belarus options as host.

Today’s additional resolution is made to make sure the sleek working of UEFA competitions as the security and safety of the groups, officers and different members might not be absolutely assured because of the existence of a army battle.

The UEFA Executive Committee will stay on standby to convene additional conferences to reassess the authorized and factual scenario because it evolves and undertake additional selections as obligatory.

The UEFA Executive Committee at the moment additionally accepted special rules for the ultimate match of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 happening in England from 6 to 31 July 2022, as a way to assure the sleek working and continuity of the competitors in mild of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the participant record has been submitted on 26 June 2022, the present laws enable limitless replacements on the participant record in case of significant harm or sickness earlier than the primary match, supplied that the replacements are medically licensed.

For the sake of readability, gamers who’ve examined constructive for COVID-19 or who’ve been anyway put in isolation are thought of circumstances of significant sickness and may subsequently get replaced earlier than the primary match with the approval of the UEFA administration.

The new laws will now additionally enable goalkeepers to get replaced earlier than every match in the course of the match in case of bodily incapacity even when one or two goalkeepers from the participant record are nonetheless obtainable.

To make sure the integrity of the competitors, a participant who has been changed on the participant record can’t be readmitted to the record.