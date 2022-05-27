Teams from Belarus and Ukraine prevented from being drawn against each other | Inside UEFA

The UEFA Executive Committee has right now determined to forestall groups from Belarus and Ukraine from being drawn in opposition to one another in any future UEFA competitions with fast impact and till additional discover.

On 3 March 2022, the UEFA Executive Committee had already determined, that because the invasion of the Ukrainian territory by the Russian military had been facilitated by entry given from the neighbouring territory of Belarus, no UEFA competitors match shall be performed on the territory of Belarus till additional discover and no spectators shall attend matches through which the groups from Belarus options as host.

Today’s additional determination is made to make sure the graceful operating of UEFA competitions as the protection and safety of the groups, officers and different contributors is probably not totally assured as a result of existence of a army battle.

The UEFA Executive Committee will stay on standby to convene additional conferences to reassess the authorized and factual scenario because it evolves and undertake additional selections as crucial.

The UEFA Executive Committee right now additionally authorised special rules for the ultimate match of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 happening in England from 6 to 31 July 2022, with a purpose to assure the graceful operating and continuity of the competitors in mild of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the participant listing has been submitted on 26 June 2022, the present laws permit limitless replacements on the participant listing in case of great harm or sickness earlier than the primary match, offered that the replacements are medically licensed.

For the sake of readability, gamers who’ve examined optimistic for COVID-19 or who’ve been anyway put in isolation are thought-about instances of great sickness and may due to this fact get replaced earlier than the primary match with the approval of the UEFA administration.

The new laws will now additionally permit goalkeepers to get replaced earlier than every match throughout the match in case of bodily incapacity even when one or two goalkeepers from the participant listing are nonetheless out there.

To make sure the integrity of the competitors, a participant who has been changed on the participant listing can’t be readmitted to the listing.