Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protest as UN expert arrives | News24

Thousands of anti-coup protesters have gathered within the capital of Sudan.

Several have been injured when safety forces fired tear fuel into the group.

Protesters have been heading in direction of the presidential palace.

Sudanese safety forces on Sunday fired tear fuel at protesters demonstrating in opposition to final 12 months’s army coup, an AFP correspondent stated, as a United Nations human rights professional arrived within the nation.

Thousands rallied within the capital Khartoum, carrying Sudanese flags and posters of individuals killed throughout anti-coup demonstrations in current months.

Security forces fired tear fuel and wounded a number of protesters who have been heading towards the presidential palace in central Khartoum, the correspondent stated.

“We are ready to protest all year,” stated one demonstrator, 24-year-old Thoyaba Ahmed.

Regular protests have rocked the northeast African nation since military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan led a army takeover in October, sparking worldwide condemnation.

The transfer derailed a transition painstakingly negotiated between army and civilian leaders following the 2019 ouster of president Omar al-Bashir.

READ | Civil society in South Sudan raises alarm on human rights abuses

“We want to rectify our country’s situation to have a good future,” demonstrator Wadah Khaled informed AFP.

At least 81 individuals have been killed and a whole bunch wounded in a violent crackdown on the protests, in accordance with an unbiased medics group.

“We need to make sacrifices to resolve the country’s issues,” 25-year-old demonstrator Arij Salah stated.

UN human rights professional Adama Dieng in the meantime is visiting Sudan till Thursday, on a visit initially deliberate for final month however postponed on the request of Sudanese authorities.

“Dieng will meet with senior Sudanese government officials, representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, heads of UN entities, and diplomats,” the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights stated in a press release this week.

UN particular consultant Volker Perthes stated on Twitter Sunday that he met with Dieng on “his first official visit” to Sudan.

Separately, dozens rallied exterior a court docket complicated in Khartoum to protest in opposition to the trial of a number of Bashir-era figures, an AFP correspondent stated.

Among these on trial is former international minister Ibrahim Ghandour, who faces fees over plotting a coup in 2020.

Ghandour’s household stated final month that he had begun a starvation strike in jail, together with a number of ex-regime officers.