Tears, Swears As Celtics Retire Kevin Garnett’s No. 5

BOSTON (AP) — With a few curses, a primal scream, and some tears, too, Kevin Garnett helped hoist his No. 5 to the TD Garden rafters on Sunday alongside the 2008 NBA championship banner he helped win after arriving in Boston.

On a day that featured stay and video tributes from ex-teammates, former Celtics greats, different NBA A-listers — and even musician Kenny G — Garnett turned the twenty fourth particular person in franchise historical past have is quantity retired.

READ MORE: Surprised, Excited, Annoyed: Fans At TD Garden Cover All The Emotions After Tom Brady’s Announcement

None of the earlier honorees them had fairly the identical mixture of depth, onerous work and humor that Garnett introduced when he joined Paul Pierce and Ray Allen for a New Big Three that ended the longest title drought in franchise historical past.

“Before he got here, we had one of our worst seasons. He was just that injection in the heart that we needed,” Pierce, whose No. 34 was retired in 2018, mentioned within the postgame ceremony. “You brought a sense of culture to this team that was desperately, desperately needed. You brought Boston pride — Celtic pride — back.”

Wearing a darkish go well with and a black turtleneck, with a Ukrainian flag ribbon on his lapel and a Celtics inexperienced pocket sq., Garnett got here onto the court docket together with his daughters and was greeted by former teammate and present broadcaster Brian Scalabrine.

With the championship trophy on a desk behind them, Scalabrine requested the place Garnett received the eagerness that propelled him from the fifth general draft select of a Chicago highschool to the basketball Hall of Fame.

“Nobody tells you how to use your superpower,” Garnett mentioned, including that he watched his mom work onerous to lift him. “It’s in my DNA. I figured it out.”

The day additionally included a reunion with Allen, ending a public feud that started when the sharpshooting guard left the Celtics to signal with the Miami Heat. The two gamers hugged and had been quickly joined by Pierce earlier than Garnett shouted into the microphone: “Ray’s next, damn it!”

READ MORE: Centennial Of Jack Kerouac’s Birth To Be Celebrated In Hometown Of Lowell

Garnett performed solely six seasons in Boston, however they included 5 of his 15 profession All-Star appearances and the 2008 championship — the seventeenth for the Celtics. He was the 2004 MVP with Minnesota, the place he began and ended his 21-year NBA profession.

“I’m glad to see you’re a member of this elite club,” Hall of Famer Bill Russell informed him in a videotaped tribute. “I always enjoyed watching you play, and now our jerseys hang together in the rafters.”

The Celtics offered Garnett with a bit of the unique parquet ground, a customized bottle of tequila, a portrait of him popping his Celtics jersey, and “an NFT gift basket.” His daughters joined him as he raised the banner to the rafters, tears streaming down his cheeks.

Other tributes got here in from Kevin McHale, the Celtics Hall of Famer who was additionally the Timberwolves common supervisor who traded Garnett to Boston; the TNT broadcast crew, together with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley; Danny Ainge, the overall supervisor who constructed the ’08 championship staff; and former teammates Kendrick Perkins and Rajon Rondo. (Former Piston Isiah Thomas, who was within the crowd, was booed.)

“You changed the culture of the Boston Celtics. You taught us so much about what it takes to win,” mentioned ex-Celtics coach Doc Rivers, who’s now teaching the Philadelphia 76ers. “Every coach in America — in the world — should have a chance to coach a Kevin Garnett, the greatest team player who ever played the game.”

During the sport, which the Celtics misplaced 95-92 to the Dallas Mavericks, movies regaled the followers with tales of Garnett’s legendary depth, together with the time he challenged teammate Glen “Big Baby” Davis to arm wrestle.

Kenny G performed “Loving You” on the saxophone. “From one KG to another, congratulations,” he mentioned.

MORE NEWS: Filmmaker Brent Renaud Shot, Killed In Ukraine Was Harvard Fellow In 2019

As followers filed out about an hour after the loss that snapped a five-game successful streak and was the day’s solely bitter notice, the sector rang out with the Nineteen Seventies-era “Gino Time” video that the Celtics would play when Garnett’s Celtics had wrapped up one other victory.