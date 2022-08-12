Tech billionaire Scott Farquhar buys $10.85 million digs on Central Coast beachfront

Tech billionaire Scott Farquhar and his spouse, funding banker Kim Jackson are recognized for having a considerably low-key method to their discretionary property purchases – no less than amongst Australia’s billionaire class.

That mentioned, the couple’s principal property funding is the $71 million Elaine property in Point Piper (a doer-upperer at that), so it’s all relative.

But as Gina Rinehart stakes her declare to Noosa, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest to the late Olivia Newton-John’s Gaia Retreat in Byron Bay, and Mike Cannon-Brookes claims a very good a part of Palm Beach, the Southern Highlands and now Dunk Island, the Farquhar-Jackson household are doubling down on the Central Coast.

Records present the co-chief government and co-founder of software program big Atlassian has set a file for Avoca Beach of $10.85 million, which in billionaire phrases could possibly be seen as a cut price, given it was discounted from an authentic information of $13 million in February.