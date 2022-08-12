Tech billionaire Scott Farquhar buys $10.85 million digs on Central Coast beachfront
Tech billionaire Scott Farquhar and his spouse, funding banker Kim Jackson are recognized for having a considerably low-key method to their discretionary property purchases – no less than amongst Australia’s billionaire class.
That mentioned, the couple’s principal property funding is the $71 million Elaine property in Point Piper (a doer-upperer at that), so it’s all relative.
But as Gina Rinehart stakes her declare to Noosa, Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest to the late Olivia Newton-John’s Gaia Retreat in Byron Bay, and Mike Cannon-Brookes claims a very good a part of Palm Beach, the Southern Highlands and now Dunk Island, the Farquhar-Jackson household are doubling down on the Central Coast.
Records present the co-chief government and co-founder of software program big Atlassian has set a file for Avoca Beach of $10.85 million, which in billionaire phrases could possibly be seen as a cut price, given it was discounted from an authentic information of $13 million in February.
Local values have come a good distance since Farquhar first purchased into the market in 2010. At the time the then 30-year-old, who was dwelling in a two-bedroom house in Pyrmont, purchased an architect-designed home with 5 bedrooms on 556 sq. metres for $3.57 million.
Fast-forward to 2022 and the couple’s new digs – a kicked-football distance away – is one other designer dwelling with the identical variety of bedrooms and on the identical land measurement, however for the marked-up value of 200 per cent extra.
Not that rising values are a difficulty. Farquhar ranked fourth of this 12 months’s AFR Rich List 200, price an estimated $26.4 billion, and his wealth has solely improved since: the share value within the Nasdaq-listed Atlassian has soared 56 per cent to $US279.35 within the six weeks since he exchanged on the beachfront digs.