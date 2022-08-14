Technical problem on plane of Baku-Moscow flight fixed (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The technical

drawback on the aircraft of Baku-Moscow flight has been fastened, Trend stories citing

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).

The passengers of the flight will arrive from Baku to Moscow on

the identical plane.

AZAL flight crew is aimed toward guaranteeing the whole security of

passengers, which is crucial activity of the corporate.

09:27 (GMT+4) The captain of the J2 807

Baku-Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)

determined to return to the airport for technical causes, Trend stories citing the

press service of AZAL.

The plane landed efficiently on the Heydar Aliyev

International Airport at 08:08 (GMT+4).

Passengers will arrive in Moscow by one other aircraft.