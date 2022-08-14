Europe
Technical problem on plane of Baku-Moscow flight fixed (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The technical
drawback on the aircraft of Baku-Moscow flight has been fastened, Trend stories citing
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL).
The passengers of the flight will arrive from Baku to Moscow on
the identical plane.
AZAL flight crew is aimed toward guaranteeing the whole security of
passengers, which is crucial activity of the corporate.
09:27 (GMT+4) The captain of the J2 807
Baku-Moscow (Vnukovo Airport) flight of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL)
determined to return to the airport for technical causes, Trend stories citing the
press service of AZAL.
The plane landed efficiently on the Heydar Aliyev
International Airport at 08:08 (GMT+4).
Passengers will arrive in Moscow by one other aircraft.