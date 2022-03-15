Technology Metals closing in on vanadium mine

Amidst a decent international market Technology Metals has produced excessive vanadium recoveries as much as 95 per cent in take a look at work because it plans to merge its two deposits and ship the world’s subsequent massive scale major vanadium mine.

The firm is aiming to change into a key provider of the metallic as international economies transition to a low carbon future.

Technology Metals holds the Murchison Technology Metals Project, or “MTMP” 40km south of Meekatharra in Western Australia. The undertaking comprises the Gabanintha and Yarrabubba deposits that mix to type a mammoth useful resource of 146.2 million tonnes grading 0.8 per cent vanadium pentoxide, together with a high-grade element of 79.8Mt working 1.1 per cent vanadium pentoxide.

The firm is at the moment progressing an integration research of the 2 deposits and is on monitor for its supply in mid-2022. The findings are anticipated to considerably turbocharge the economics of the MTMP and prolong the mine life past 25 years.

Technology Metals has lately accomplished an array of technical work in help of its research. The technical assessments embrace restoration evaluation, mine scheduling, diamond drilling and an ore reserve estimate.

Specifically, roast-leach take a look at work has returned excessive vanadium recoveries as much as 95 per cent from Yarrabubba. The firm notes the outcomes are in step with the 2019 Gabanintha definitive feasibility research, or “DFS”.

The firm additionally highlights the affirmation of optimum grind dimension of 150 microns for Yarrabubba ore to maximise each vanadium and titanium recoveries.

Technology Metals says preliminary open pit mine scheduling throughout Gabanintha and Yarrabubba is full, offering clear steering for the mixing research.

Diamond drilling has additionally been accomplished at Yarrabubba to gather a consultant bulk pattern and geotechnical information.

In addition, an built-in MTMP ore reserve estimate is being ready based mostly on the corporate’s international measured and indicated mineral useful resource estimate of fifty.2 million tonnes grading 0.9 per cent vanadium pentoxide.

The WA-based vanadium developer says it’s progressing a variety of workstreams in help of its technique of vertical integration into the battery trade.

In January this yr, the corporate expanded its Memorandum of Understanding with Japan’s LE System to launch a feasibility research into the event of Australia’s first absolutely built-in vanadium electrolyte plant.

The firm’s intent to supply vanadium electrolyte, a key element of vanadium redox movement batteries, or “VRFBs”, displays its strategic plan to supply metals that cut back emissions and produce emissions-free energy.

In addition to VRFBs, vanadium is used to supply high-strength low-alloy “HSLA” steels. The innovation has gained vital traction lately because of its capability to scale back the amount of constructing supplies required to realize structurally supportive designs.

This discount in total metal required has been quantified to materially cut back carbon emissions and save prices.

Globally, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has exacerbated an already tight vanadium market, pushing costs for vanadium pentoxide in Europe over US$12 per pound – with sanctions prone to put an extra squeeze on provide.

In 2021, Russia provided about eight per cent of the worldwide share, behind China’s 62 per cent. A determine that at the moment solely serves to underline the geopolitical threat to OECD nations.

Remarkably, the 2019 DFS noticed a strong pre-tax web current worth of $1,320 million, an inner charge of return of 34 per cent and an EBITDA of over $4 billion over a mine lifetime of 16 years all figures that ought to have seen strong enchancment given the market’s latest actions.

Importantly, nevertheless, the DFS solely thought of the ore from the corporate’s northern tenements and excluded the south-eastern Yarrabubba deposit.

Vanadium and its fashionable purposes look like taking part in a rising position within the international quest for web zero. If the mixing research displays an interesting financial image for Technology Metals the corporate may discover itself in an enviable place as the worldwide financial system begins to transition and seeks different markets for vanadium on the identical time.

Is your ASX-listed firm doing one thing fascinating? Contact: matt.birney@wanews.com.au