Ted Cruz’s friends and advisers ditched him over his attempts to help Trump overturn the 2020 election, report says

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) objects to the outcomes of the 2020 presidential election on January 6, 2021. Proceedings have been referred to as off that day when rioters stormed the US Capitol.Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz misplaced yearslong friendships {and professional} relationships over the he took to assist Donald Trump try to retain energy after his defeat within the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported.

The Post reported Monday that Cruz was investigated by the House Jan 6 fee over his assist for Trump’s makes an attempt to cling onto energy in 2020, and communications he could have had with John Eastman, a pro-Trump lawyer.

Eastman drafted a controversial memo outlining ways Trump might overturn the Electoral College vote and stay in workplace regardless of being crushed by Biden. Eastman is suspected by the fee of a plot to attempt to illegally subvert the election.

Cruz was carefully concerned in Trump’s bid to carry on to energy, and within the course of alienated shut aides and advisors, the Post report mentioned.

Cruz provisionally agreed in December 2020 to represent Trump in the Supreme Court on a case being pursued by the Texas legal professional basic, Ken Paxton, looking for to get the election outcomes overturned in 4 states.

The case was in the end rejected by the Supreme Court. But Cruz’s assist for the case, which was based mostly on bogus election fraud claims, shocked one advisor who noticed it as a betrayal of Cruz’s political rules.

“He somehow contorted in his mind that it would be okay for him to argue that case,” mentioned the adviser, who spoke on the situation of anonymity to the Post.

Afterwards, the report says, Cruz switched to making an attempt to delay Biden’s certification as president by refusing to certify the election leads to some states and arguing for a recount.

It partially aligned with Eastman’s plan, which sketched a path for Trump to stay in energy by way of Vice President Mike Pence blocking Biden’s certification on the idea of the unproven fraud claims.

Former US Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig, who acted as a mentor to each Cruz and Eastman, instructed the Post that Cruz’s assist for overturning the election had been pivotal for Trump.

“Once Ted Cruz promised to object, January 6 was all but foreordained, because Cruz was the most influential figure in the Congress willing to force a vote on Trump’s claim that the election was stolen,” Luttig instructed the publication.

“He was also the most knowledgeable of the intricacies of both the Electoral Count Act and the Constitution, and the ways to exploit the two.”

Cruz received sturdy pushback to the plan got here from a number of different advisers, the Post mentioned. Per its report, they urged Cruz to not assist Trump’s election fraud “Big Lie.”

Chad Sweet, the previous chairman of Cruz’s 2016 presidential marketing campaign, in a LinkedIn put up mentioned he instructed Cruz “that if he proceeded to object to the electoral count of the legitimate slates of delegates certified by the States, I could no longer support him.”

As pro-Trump rioters attacked Congress on January 6, Cruz refused to certify Biden’s victory in Arizona earlier than being taken to security by safety officers.

Not lengthy after, the rioters breached the constructing, prompting the proceedings to be halted till after the assault was over.

A spokesman for Cruz instructed the Post that the senator had by no means seen Eastman’s memo.

“Sen. Cruz has been friends with John Eastman since they clerked together in 1995,” mentioned the spokesperson. “To the best of his recollection, he did not read the Eastman memo until months after January 6, when it was publicly reported.”

The extraordinary lengths Cruz went to to again Trump distinction with the rancor that existed between them as they competed to be the Republican presidential nominee again in 2016.

In that contest, Trump insulted Cruz’s spouse and insinuated that his father was concerned in a plot to assassinate President John F Kennedy. Cruz in return refused to endorse Trump.

