Tedesco stars in Roosters win over Sharks

NSW State of Origin captain James Tedesco hit high kind on the eve of the 2020 sequence as he helped the Sydney Roosters face up to a fightback from Cronulla in a 36-16 NRL win.

In what was considered one of his and the Roosters’ extra spectacular attacking performances of the yr, Tedesco led the cost as Cronulla’s five-game profitable streak at PointsBet Stadium got here to an finish.

Craig Fitzgibbon’s aspect have turned their house floor right into a fortress this yr, however they barely fired a shot till the second half towards a Roosters aspect which has endured an uncharacteristically erratic run of kind (7-5).

Tedesco was on the coronary heart of every part that went proper for the Roosters and his efficiency will hearten Blues coach Brad Fittler who’s already with out Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell.

The fullback’s jinking runs helped get the Roosters out of the backfield and he was in the precise place each time as back-up or help.

In all, Tedesco completed the match with 205 operating metres, seven tackle-busts, two try-assists and a strive of his personal.

It helped the Roosters that the Sharks have been method under par and in a worrying signal for Fitzgibbon, his aspect did not rating till the 56th minute when Ronaldo Mulitalo crossed.

Fitzgibbon was teaching towards Trent Robinson for the primary time since he left the Roosters after serving as his assistant coach for nearly a decade however on Saturday the grasp gained out over the apprentice.

Daniel Tupou put Robinson’s aspect forward with a double within the opening 20 minutes earlier than a searing break from halfback Luke Keary.

Tedesco was backing up in help and flicked the ball out the again of his hand to ship back-rower Nat Butcher over within the nook.

Tupou turned supplier when he arrange Tedesco on the within, with the fullback calmly ending to offer the Roosters a 20-0 lead at halftime.

Veteran prop Jared Warea-Hargreaves pushed the Roosters additional forward when he crashed over after one other incisive Tedesco break.

Wingers Mulitalo and Sione Katoa every jagged one again for the Sharks and when Cameron McInnes crossed to chop the Roosters’ result in 24-16 with 10 minutes to go, there was hope from the house followers that they might full the comeback.

Roosters centre Joey Manu put paid to that when he wrapped up victory with a late runaway strive earlier than Connor Watson burrowed over to hammer house their benefit.